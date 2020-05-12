City roads gets smooth upgrade during quarantine period

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of Baton Rouge will return to work on Friday, May 15, and when they do, they will notice a few differences during their daily commute.
“With the traffic volumes being low it has been much easier getting the work done on roadways without all the traffic backup issues,” said Fred Raiford, director of the Department of Transportation and Drainage (DOTD).
Park Boulevard, Sherwood Forest Boulevard, and Goodwood Boulevard are all getting much needed resurfacing.
“Sherwood Forest Blvd and Goodwood Blvd. are major traffic carriers and with schools being closed allowed much more areas to be done without worrying about traffic backups on these two areas,” he said. “We have three schools in this area which contributes also of the traffic on the road.”
Although Park Blvd. isn’t a “major” traffic carrier, it was a major mess. The lumps and bumps have long been a problem. The smoother road intersects with Government Street, which is another major roadway project. That project is being handled by the state. I
“We’re hearing contractors say that they’re getting anywhere from 10 to 20 percent more productivity out of the workers on those jobs,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, during an interview with WAFB’s Scottie Hunter.
Perkins Road and South Acadian are among the state projects seeing accelerated timelines. So while it might seem like the world stopped back in March, that certainly wasn’t the case.
“I have driven these roads many times during the construction. All of them should finish early with light traffic on them,” said Raiford.
Even if you’re not ready to return to work, the ride to get there will be a little less bumpy.
