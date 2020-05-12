BRG creates new negative pressure waiting room at ER for those with COVID-19 symptoms

By Rachael Thomas | May 12, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 3:26 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General has created a new, separate negative pressure waiting room in the ER in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Back in March, BRG created separate waiting areas for non-COVID patients and those with COVID-19 symptoms using two tented areas outside of the ER. But now, a more permanent solution has been created.

HOW IT WORKS

  • All patients arriving at the ER are screened at the entrance before entering
  • If the patient has symptoms of COVID-19, they’ll wait in the separate negative pressure waiting area (negative pressure means a machine pulls air into the room and filters it before moving it outside)
  • These patients will enter the new waiting area by taking a left after the first set of glass doors (instead of proceeding through the second set of glass doors into the main waiting area)
  • From the separate waiting area, these patients then head on a direct path to a section of the ER specifically focused on patients with COVID-like symptoms, cared for by team members treating only patients with similar symptoms
  • All other patients wait in the traditional ER waiting room, which has been updated to allow for more distancing between patients
