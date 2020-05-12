BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo announces reopening plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has announced plans for the reopening process.
According to the BREC, they have been working closely with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to create their guidelines.
The zoo plans to reopen for Friends of the Zoo members only Monday, May 18 through Wednesday, May 20, and reopen to the public Thursday, May 21. The zoo will follow normal business hours.
Modifications guests will see in place as additional safeguards include:
- Safari Playground, Cypress Bayou Railroad, L’aquarium de Louisiane, Otter Cabin, and Kids’ Zoo Contact Yard may be temporarily closed
- Keeper chats and amphitheater shows will be temporarily suspended
- Flamingo Café and Cool Critters Café will be open with a limited menu and properly adjusted outdoor seating
- The number of guests allowed in the zoo will be limited to eliminate crowding
- Constant disinfection of all touchable surfaces will occur in accordance with CDC and LDH guidance
- Hand sanitation stations provided at multiple locations throughout the zoo
- A one-way path for all visitors will be enacted to avoid the passing of guests
- Installation of protective panels where face-to-face interactions most frequently take place
- Implementation of barriers near exhibit viewing areas with glass to limit touching
- Creation of public markers to serve as social distancing reminders
- Zoo staff will wear face shields
- Guests are encouraged to wear mask face coverings to protect our staff and animals
- Protocols will be adjusted as necessary to keep staff, guests, and animals safe
All special events and private events, including birthday parties, safari nights, and corporate events scheduled at the zoo through June 1 have been canceled. Future events will be determined as more information becomes available.
Zoo leaders are actively monitoring the rapidly changing situation and will announce any additional decisions or updates on the zoo’s social media channels and website (www.brzoo.org).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.