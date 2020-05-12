BREC announces Phase 1 reopening plans for parks, athletic facilities, etc.

“Since March, we have worked to provide a balance between public health and providing essential outdoor activities for the physical and mental well-being of our residents during this pandemic,” said BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust the plan as necessary. Our hope is that we continue working together as a community to follow recommendations to limit the spread of the virus so that we can move toward the full reopening of our system as quickly and safely as possible."