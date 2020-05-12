BRAC recommends masks, temperature checks for businesses reopening in Phase 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) hosted a conference call Tuesday, May 12 with health experts from Ochsner Health System and Our Lady of the Lake to give advice to local businesses preparing to reopen their doors during Phase 1 of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards reopening plan.
Health experts said the most important thing for business leaders is to require all employees to wear masks and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Experts also said temperature checks should be mandatory before all employees return to work. If employees show symptoms for COVID-19, they should get tested as soon as possible.
More information from BRAC for employers and employees returning to work can be found by clicking here.
