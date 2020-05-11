Zachary families can receive free food Wednesday through mobile distribution

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary families in need will be able to collect food through a free mobile distribution event Wednesday, May 13.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will set up for mobile food distribution at the Zachary Youth Park, which is located at 1650 Mt. Pleasant - Zachary Road, from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m.
“The City of Zachary would like to personally thank the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for creating this special distribution to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor David Amrhein.
Organizers said they will have food for about 800 households. The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Drivers will stay in their vehicles while the food is loaded for them. Officials said those receiving food MUST be Zachary residents and should be prepared to show proof of residency.
Only one food distribution per car will be allowed and multiple families in the same car will only be served once.
