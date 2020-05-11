WR Koy Moore ready to reunite with former Rummel teammate Ja’Marr Chase at LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Last summer, Koy Moore committed to LSU in an unforgettable moment on FOX 8. That fall, Rummel won a state title, and the Tigers won a national championship.
“I trust the coaches, and I trust Mickey (Joseph) from day one. I just had to trust them before the LSU offense blew up, and they didn’t lie to me. I seen it, they won a national championship. I know I picked the right school after that,” said Koy Moore.
Moore finished school two weeks ago. So the only book he’s focused on is the playbook, and working out.
“Yeah, I’ve just been studying the LSU playbook. I’m just getting ready when I get up there. I’ve just been doing LSU workouts. Get better at those. So when I get up there I would be more comfortable, and be ready for the workouts. You know, it wouldn’t look new to me,” said Moore.
There's no confirmed date on when students can return to the LSU campus. But when they do, Moore is prepared for the moment.
“I’m just ready to compete with the best-of-the-best, that’s why I went there. Because only the best play over there. I just want to go against good DB’s, and that makes me better over there,” said Moore.
Plus, Moore will get to reunite with Rummel Raider, Ja'Marr Chase.
“It’s going to be fun. We played high school together. I just feel like it’s going to be the same way. Side-by-side, slot receiver, he outside receiver,” said Moore.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.