What reopening looks like in other states as Louisiana prepares to open

(WAFB) - A number of states have gotten the jump on Louisiana when it comes to reopening.
Many states are already in Phase 1 of reopening or have already considering making the jump to Phase 2. To see what Phase 1 may look like for Louisiana, you have to look at how other states have adapted.
In the states that have reopened, long lines await anyone trying to go to a hair or nail salon, restaurant, or nearly any other business that has reopened.
Inside restaurants, tables are spaced out to ensure customers social distance themselves. At salons, employees don masks and gloves; some even check customers temperatures at the door.
While businesses can take all these precautions, it’s still up to you to remain safe and reduce the spread of coronavirus.
