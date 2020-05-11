WBR School Board announces plans for drive-thru graduation ceremonies

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board has now announced graduation plans for the Class of 2020.
Graduation ceremonies for Brusly High and Port Allen High will be held Saturday, May 23 on each school’s campus. The Port Allen ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., while the Brusly ceremony will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m.
School officials say the ceremony will be held drive-thru style with graduates riding with their parents in alphabetical order. Graduates will get out of the car, walk across the stage, receive their diploma, and take a picture with the principal. Graduates will then get back in the car and ride through a designated parade route with their parents.
The ceremonies will be broadcast live on the radio on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge. The ceremonies will also be recorded and aired on Pelican Sports TV after the fact.
Timeline and route information for each school can be found on their respective websites, and on the school district’s website.
People are invited to celebrate the students by lining the parade route, while socially distancing of course, to cheer for the graduates.
