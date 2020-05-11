SLU waiving some fees for online summer courses

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern Louisiana University announced Monday, May 11 that it will be waiving all student-assessed fees and non-resident fees for this year’s summer semester in an effort to provide wider access to classes.
This waiving of fees applies to both undergrad and graduates students, school officials say.
“We care about the financial health of our students. Southeastern is waiving these fees for the summer semester due to the evolving nature of this unique time and need for summer classes by so many students,” Chief Enrollment Management Officer Kay Maurin said. “We want our students to be able to continue with their educational goals, even during a time when they may be experiencing hardships in other areas of their lives.”
The summer semester is split into three terms:
- Two four-week terms (one in June and one in July)
- One eight-week term running from June through July
