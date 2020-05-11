Rep. Garret Graves announces $2.3M to expand COVID-19 testing for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District

The following information is from the Office of Representative Garret Graves:
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District area was provided $2,378,507 to expand COVID-19 testing health centers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Access Health Louisiana
- City: Luling
- Funding Amount: $807,109
Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, Inc.
- City: Baton Rouge
- Funding Amount: $139,714
Capitol City Family Health Center Inc.
- City: Baton Rouge
- Funding Amount: $319,819
HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two, Inc.
- City: Baton Rouge
- Funding Amount: $229,594
Innis Community Health Center, Inc.
- City: Innis
- Funding Amount: $230,449
Southeast Community Health Systems
- City: Greensburg
- Funding Amount: $262,189
St. Gabriel Health Clinic
- City: Saint Gabriel
- Funding Amount: $162,484
Start Corporation
- City: Houma
- Funding Amount: $227,149
Louisiana was provided $10,460,799 to 36 health centers in Louisiana, to expand COVID-19 testing. Across the nation, nearly $583 million was given to 1,385 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).funded health centers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and eight U.S. territories to support their testing capacity.
This funding for health centers is part of H.R. 266 – The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, signed into law by President Trump on April 24th. The legislation provides funding for small businesses and individuals financially affected by the coronavirus, additional funding for hospitals and healthcare providers, and increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus.
