Prevent household injuries, accidental poisonings during the stay-at-home order

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For some of you, a fear of COVID-19 may have also spilled over into a fear of the emergency room.
However, you don’t want that fear to be an obstacle when your child accidentally gets hurt at home. Some experts offer reminders of simple steps to take to prevent a trip to the ER.
Accidents in the home are often exactly that, accidents, especially during the stay-at-home order when it feels like your family nearly trips over each other.
“You’re not normally used to having to police people as often as you will be now,” said Dr. Johnny Jones, medical director of emergency services at Baton Rouge General. “And so, things kind of get overlooked.”
Dr. Jones has seen his fair share of household injuries.
“You’re outside gardening, for instance, and you put a shovel on your finger … something along those lines,” he explained.
He understands the nervousness around a visit to the ER. So, to prevent such accidents, he recommends a family talk.
“Have a conversation with your children, if they’re old enough to understand, about the Dos and Don’ts,” Dr. Jones added.
He called this setting up some ground rules.
“You’re not supposed to be doing these things and here’s why, because it’s dangerous. And you need to watch out for your brother and your sister to make sure they don’t do them as well,” he noted.
This is especially important now, during a health crisis, when cleaning supplies and sanitizers are out in the house.
Dr. Sophie Thomas is the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and a representative for the American Association of Poison Control Center. She explained that in the last few months, poison control has seen a 79% increase of calls related to kids five years old and younger swallowing hand sanitizer. Household medications are a problem, too.
“Medicines are, in fact, the most common causes of poisonings in young children,” said Dr. Thomas.
She explained that the majority of accidental medicine overdoses occur in toddlers ages one or two years old because they’re curious and crafty. When daycares and schools are not in session, young children may get more adventurous in the house.
“Toddlers make themselves familiar with the home environment and they’ll reach anything that they can,” Dr. Thomas added.
She said it’s best to keep medications in the original bottle, completely closed and sealed. Also, do a quick pill count to make sure nothing is missing that isn’t supposed to be. And don’t leave anything out on the counter.
“Put it up and away, out of a child’s reach immediately after you use it,” Dr. Thomas emphasized.
Of course, call the poison control hotline if your child swallows any medicine, cleaning supplies, or hand sanitizer.
The American Association of Poison Control Centers is available 24 hours at (800) 222-1222. You can learn more about medicinal related poisonings at upandaway.org.
