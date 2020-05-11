NCAA pres. says he doesn’t think sports can start until all students back on campus

“I think it’s important to communicate that we’re focused on playing the season as scheduled," said Sankey. "First, we want to make sure we’re prepared. But if you have to adapt, you adapt off of that preparation. I also think it’s important that young people who had the foundation of their education, the rhythm, the support right there … that’s gone. It’s important to communicate to them we’re working on a daily basis to get back to operations. What does that look like? I know what I want it to be, but I can’t predict on what it will be. I’m going to focus on that normal start-up. It may vary, but I can vary off of that plan rather than trying to have to play for all the problematic ‘what ifs.’”