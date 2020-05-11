K9 ‘Delilah’ retires from Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office due to disease

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Monday, May 11 that K9 “Delilah” must retire due to disease.
Officials said the four-year-old Belgian Malinois, which was born in Amsterdam, served and protected the citizens of Tangipahoa Parish for almost three years.
They added “Delilah” was recently diagnosed with Lumbosacral Disease, which began limiting the use of her hind limbs. TPSO reported veterinarians worked effortlessly to find a solution that would allow “Delilah” to continue to work, but unfortunately, it was determined her career must be cut short.
Deputies said although saddened, Lt. Thomas Ferrand, “Delilah’s” handler and best friend, commended the efforts to try to extend her career.
“She has one of the best narcotics detecting noses around,” said Ferrand. “She did her job effortlessly.”
Officials added Delilah was a huge asset to TPSO and her community and she will greatly be missed.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.