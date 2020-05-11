Gov. Edwards to announce whether state will reopen during 2:30 press conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether Louisiana will move to reopen the state with a Phase 1 approach, or extend the Stay at Home order for a third time.
As of Sunday, May 10, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that the state has roughly 31,600 positive cases, of which 1,324 patients are currently being treated in a hospital. So far they’ve confirmed that roughly 20,316 people have recovered, but 2,213 have died.
Louisiana has remained one of the hardest hit states for the duration of the crisis, which prompted Gov. Edwards to extend the Stay at Home order.
“My decision to extend the Stay at Home order was based on sound science and data and the recommendations of multiple public health experts and doctors as the best shot Louisiana has to protect the health of all people,” Gov. Edwards said during a press conference on April 27. “We simply don’t meet the qualifications to move to Phase 1 yet, but all Louisianans should be hopeful that we will soon."
The order was extended until May 15, but the order came with some changes.
- Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery
- Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without tableside service
- All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask or face covering
After issuing the extension, Gov. Edwards said he would make an announcement on May 11 regarding what will come next. That press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. We will carry it live on our broadcast. CLICK HERE to see all the ways you can stream that press conference.
