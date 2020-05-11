Get ready... Checkers is coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the great spicy chicken sandwich debate of 2019 behind us, it’s time for the great french fry debate of 2020.
Checkers (and their french fries) is opening their newest location in Baton Rouge.
The new drive-thru modular restaurant will be located at 4673 Florida Street, near the AutoZone and Dollar General. Doors officially open on Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m.
They will be giving away free fries for a year to the first 50 people in the drive-thru.
During new store opening training, all of the food made is being donated to first responders in the area in addition to sponsoring Baton Rouge General with meals.
The building was built off-site and dropped onto the plot of land via crane.
