FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another spring beauty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a beautifully sunny and mild Mother’s Day Sunday, it looks as if our pleasant and basically rain-free weather will continue for the next few days.
Out-the-door on Monday morning, temperatures are a bit cooler than normal, starting off in the low-to-mid 50°s, compared to “the norm” in the mid 60°s.
Enjoy more sunshine today, light northeasterly winds and a high of 81°.
Overnight, a few clouds – cool, a low of 58°.
Tuesday, partly cloudy but still quite nice as we head into mid-May with a high of 83°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.