Catholic High announces graduation activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High School announced it will host several events, with social distancing in place, to honor the CHS Class of 2020.
Thursday, May 14 (6:30 pm) - 2019-2020 Virtual Honors Convocation: CHS will broadcast a virtual Honors Convocation on the Bruin Broadcast Network (BBN), the student-run streaming platform.
Saturday, May 16 (10 am-noon) - Personal Delivery of Diplomas to all Seniors: Faculty and administration will personally deliver diplomas to all members of the CHS Class of 2020. Many families are scheduling drive-by celebrations with relatives to coincide with their delivery.
Saturday, May 16 (4 pm) - 2020 Virtual Baccalaureate Mass and Graduation Ceremony: CHS will broadcast a virtual Mass and Graduation Ceremony on the BBN.
Saturday, August 1 (TBA) - Class of 2020 Special Recognition Ceremony: CHS will host a special recognition ceremony for members of the Class of 2020. Details to be announced.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.