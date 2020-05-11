Baton Rouge cafe offers sweet treat to moms on Mother’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a daily grind in La Divina Italian Cafe on Perkins Rowe, literally.
It’s hard to say how many cups of joe are served up in the run of a day.
But if the owner, Lance LeBlanc, had to guess, he’d say dozens.
“Sometimes we’ll go up the hundreds,” said Lance LeBlanc, owner of the traditional Italian cafe.
That steady stream of customers is thanks to regulars, like Megan Lee coming in to get their regular.
“Definitely just a Mocha with about half the amount of chocolate just because I don’t like it too sweet,” said Lee.
Lee, a graduating senior at Southeastern Louisiana University has been visiting the cafe for about six years.
LeBlanc says his traditional Italian cafe is where most mothers stop to refuel.
That’s why he offered them a sweet treat, a cup of gelato, on Mother’s Day at no charge.
“It’s been lonesome. We miss the families. That was something that we really took a great deal of pride in,” said LeBlanc.
Initially, orders dropped off a bit when the virus hit Louisiana. Good thing is, orders are on the rise, LeBlac says.
“The last week or two we’ve really seen a steady increase. And, hopefully, within the coming weeks, we’ll be back to normal,” said LeBlanc. “We’ve had several orders called and placed this morning already for breakfast.”
To-go orders and people remembering to shop local have been a lifesaver.
“I’ve actually probably bought more lunches here than any other time just because I don’t want them to have to go out of business,” said Lee.
LeBlanc says safety is the top priority.
Wearing a mask while working is a must, but more than anything he misses the smile of a happy customer.
