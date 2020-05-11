ALLERGY ALERT: Pluckers wing sauce recalled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple flavors of Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce have been recalled because they may contain undeclared allergens.
Zilk’s Plus Resources, llc. of Austin, Texas, made the announcement about the recall on Friday, May 8.
People who have an allergy to soy, milk, or wheat could have a serious of life-threatening reaction if they eat the sauce.
The sauces, which come in 12 oz bottles, were distributed to Pluckers restaurants in Texas and Louisiana between May of 2019 and May of 2020.
Flavors recalled include:
- Baker’s Gold
- Gochujang
- Gold Rush
- Hallelujah
- Sesame
- Spicy Mandarin
- Teriyaki
- Vampire Killer
Click here for details from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about exactly which sauces have been recalled.
The FDA says no illnesses have been reported to date. Those who bought a bottle of recalled wing sauce should either throw it away or return it to any Pluckers location for a full refund or exchange.
Those with questions should call 1-817-618-6298 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
