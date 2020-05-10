Supporters of stay-at-home order, protestors against it gather at Governor’s Mansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Protesters against the stay-at-home order spent another weekend voicing their concerns outside of the Governor’s Mansion.
“It’s a tremendous disappointment and shock that we have so many people across the state of Louisana, and America who are sitting back and accepting this and not looking at the dangers that this represents,” said Connie Zimmermann.
Zimmermann helped lead the protest and says she fears businesses will not be able to financially recover after being forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People have worked their lives building these businesses, and some businesses are new businesses,” said Zimmermann.
However, Zimmermann and others against the Governor's order were not the only ones to publicly express their concerns.
Lori Callais joined a small group of protesters supporting the governor’s decision to close businesses to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
"If you're sitting in a restaurant next to somebody who is sick and you don't know it, then you'll get sick and take it home to someone you love," said Callais.
Protesters from both sides say they are hopeful state officials will find a way to address public health concerns and economic recovery.
“This is a terrible virus, and I don’t diminish anyone who has lost a loved one because of this. But we can’t destroy America and the businesses are in such dire straits,” Zimmermann said.
“We’re going to overwhelm our health care system and when you get sick you want to go to the hospital and get care. Well if we’re all out here and we’re not social distancing, and we go back too soon, that’s what’s going to happen,” said Callais.
The governor’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to end on May 15th.
