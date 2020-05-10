Principal at Sherwood Middle puts together parade to honor teachers and students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though all 700 students at Sherwood Middle School could not be there Saturday, May 9, they were certainly being celebrated during a special parade put on by the school.
Principal Jamie Noel saw the idea on social media and wanted to do something to bring everyone together while staying safe. Teachers lined the parking lot, while students and parents drove through with music and posters to show how much they are appreciated and missed.
It’s just another reminder that school is not just about the books.
“It’s just been a great day to help the morale of not only our teachers, but our students,” said Noel. “This whole situation, I think, has brought us back to what’s really imortant in life and that’s it’s not just the books and the high school credit classes and all of the school work, it’s the relationships that the teachers and students and all of us that work in schools have.”
Noel added the turnout far exceeded their expectations and they were thrilled to see that students were happy to be back at school, even just for a couple of hours.
