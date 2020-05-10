Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

JAIL DEATH
Officials: Inmate in isolation cell apparently killed self
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say an inmate being held in an isolation cell has apparently killed himself. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office says the 45-year-old man's body was found about 3 a.m. Saturday, and he apparently had strangled himself. An emailed news release says he was being held on drug and weapons charges, and his bond was set at $109,500. The statement says the body was sent to the parish coroner's office, which would release his name and official cause of death. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to an email asking why the man was in isolation.
HISTORY PROJECT-AWARD
Southern LGBTQ history project recognized by archivists
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama-based program compiling the history of LGBT people in the Deep South is being recognized for its work. The Society of American Archivists is presenting is Archival Innovator Award to the Invisible Histories Project. The Birmingham-based nonprofit has been collecting and archiving material about the gay and lesbian community in the South since 2016. The project has located dozens of collections of LGBTQ historical documents and artifacts dating back to 1912. The group aims to make scholarship about LGBTQ people in the South more accessible.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS'-POWERS-
GOP in power grab to rein in Dem governors on virus response
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The politics over fighting the coronavirus pandemic is playing out in statehouses across the country. Republican-controlled legislatures are increasingly going after executive powers invoked by Democratic governors to close businesses in an effort to limit movement and curb the spread of COVID-19. The partisan moves to undermine Democratic governors who invoked stay-at-home orders are most pronounced in states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All three are key to President Donald Trump’s path to reelection. But the moves could backfire on Republicans if they are successful and the virus surges back in the fall, right around the November election.
NEW COLLEGE PRESIDENT
Louisiana chancellor is Coker University's new president
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Coker University in South Carolina has selected the chancellor of a Louisiana community college as its new president. Natalie Harder will begin leading the university in Hartsville on June 1. Coker University says Harder was the unanimous choice of the school's president search committee after emerging from more than 100 candidates. Harder has been chancellor of South Louisiana Community College since 2012, where she nearly tripled enrollment from 6,100 students to over 18,000. She also doubled the number of degree, diploma, and certificate programs.
CUSTODY DEATH-LOUISIANA
Records: $325K deal paid in handcuffed man’s shooting death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newly released records show a Louisiana sheriff’s office in 2018 paid a $325,000 settlement after the fatal shooting of a black man who had been handcuffed in the back seat of a patrol car. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office settled with the family of Victor White III in 2018 but details surrounding the payment had been redacted. A federal court ruled in March that the payment had to be made public. White was fatally shot in 2014 while handcuffed in a patrol car. His death was ruled a suicide. Charges weren't pursued. White's death sparked a civil rights probe into racially motivated abuses by Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana hiring contract tracers amid pressure to reopen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state will have 250 workers in place by the end of next week to call people infected with the new coronavirus and track down people they have been in close contact with. Such “contact tracing” is a key factor in whether the state will be able to start easing crowd restrictions and closures of businesses, something the Democratic governor is under increasing pressure to do from Republican officials. Nineteen newly reported deaths related to COVID-19 brought the state's death toll to at least 2,154 Friday. But hospitalizations continue to fall from April's peak. There were about 1,350 as of Friday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA ELECTION
Louisiana emergency election plan draws lawsuit
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against Louisiana's emergency election plan aimed at addressing voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Advocate reports the lawsuit was brought by the NAACP, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and four individual voters. It calls the state’s plan for access to mail-in ballots “unduly restrictive” and seeks to eliminate requirements that voters present an excuse to get an absentee ballot. A similar lawsuit is pending in Texas. The Louisiana lawsuit argues requiring any excuse to get an absentee ballot is unconstitutional and violates the Voting Rights Act.
LAWYER SUSPENDED
Louisiana lawyer suspended after trying to recuse judges
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court has ordered a lawyer suspended for misconduct after he filed motions to recuse multiple judges from a case. The Advocate reports that last Friday’s ruling found Otha Curtis Nelson Sr. acted improperly by filing motions to recuse two district court judges and judges in the state’s first circuit appeals court from a community property partition case. His suspension will last for over a year. Nelson had been suspended in 2014 for nearly three years for misconduct violations including collecting excessive fees. He declined the Advocate’s request for comment on this story.