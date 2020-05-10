FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Picture perfect weather for Mother’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will stay below normal for Mother’s Day, making for a very enjoyable weather day.
Morning clouds will clear by afternoon, resulting in plenty of sunshine to enjoy any backyard plans. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70°s.
A warming trend begins for the workweek. It stays very nice Monday and Tuesday. Southerly flow will return Tuesday afternoon, bringing an increase in humidity for the second half of the workweek. As moisture levels increase, daily afternoon rain chances begin to pop up Wednesday through the weekend. Severe weather is not anticipated.
Expect scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Thursday into next weekend. The unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.