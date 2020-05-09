Scam text message claims your credit, debit card is locked

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish deputies investigated the source of text messages that claim the receiver needs to dial a provided number to unlock their credit or debit card.
Deputies said after calling the provided number the caller will be prompted to give certain sensitive card information as part of a scam.
They’re encouraging everyone to disregard any of these type messages.
One version of the scam deputies tracked is a text message from a coded number, 1(410)100-014>, which says it’s from Capital One. The message is numbered MSG::7133, deputies said.
The receiver is advised to call phone number 866-598-6294 to resolve an issue that is actually nonexistent.
After calling that number the receiver of the text is asked to type in their credit card information as part of a phishing attempt.
If you are unsure if a message is coming from a legitimate source, contact the company directly through their official website or using an official phone number.
