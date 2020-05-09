Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi barbershops, salons and gyms can reopen Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says barbershops, salons and gyms can start reopening Monday but must take steps to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Reeves made the announcement Friday. He also extended his “safer at home” order by two more weeks, until May 25. Legislators have started discussing how Mississippi might spend some of the coronavirus relief money it is receiving from the federal government. They say some could be used to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic. The state Health Department says Mississippi has topped 9,000 confirmed cases and 400 deaths from the virus.
CIVIL RIGHTS ICON-STREET NAME
City officials in Mississippi propose 'Ida B. Wells Street'
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — City officials in Mississippi have proposed to fully name a street after suffragette and civil rights icon Ida B. Wells. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports council members in Tupelo are looking to change Ida Street to encompass her full name. A city councilwoman says she's made the proposal because not many people in the area know the street was named after the groundbreaking investigative journalist. Wells, who died in 1931, was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer Prize this week for her reporting on the lynching of African Americans during the Jim Crow era.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov and lawmakers claim unity on virus spending
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is doing a dramatic turnaround, saying that legislators will have a role in deciding how to spend coronavirus relief money. He made the announcement Thursday. Reeves previously said he should control more than a billion dollars from the federal government. Some Mississippi restaurants are cautiously reopening their dining rooms and patios as the governor eases some restrictions he imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Restaurants must limit their seating capacity. Some are waiting to reopen their dining rooms. The Health Department says Mississippi has nearly 8,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 400 deaths from it.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OFFICER SHOT
Officer shot while responding to social distancing complaint
LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a police officer who responded to a call about a party where people were reportedly not practicing social distancing. WLBT-TV quotes Holmes County Sheriff Willie March as saying Kiara Brown, Jamie Pernell and Ayquanya Brown were taken into custody about 1 a.m. Friday. The sheriff says the Lexington police officer drove himself to the hospital and was in stable condition after being shot while responding to the disturbance call Thursday night. Authorities didn't immediately release charges against the suspects. It's unclear whether they have attorneys who can comment for them.
HUNTING CAMP-CEMETERY
Man says land bought for $10, covered with dirt was cemetery
FOREST, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man says a plot of land bought for $10 to build a hunting camp is the site of a cemetery where some of his family members are buried. WLBT-TV reports Bobby Wilkerson has documents showing that his great-great-great grandparents were buried at Clout Sisters Cemetery in Scott County in the 1790s. The sheriff says the land was recently covered with dirt and the new landowner bought the plot to have a place to stay while hunting in the area. The sheriff says the landowner lives out of state but is working to restore the cemetery.
ALCORN STATE-COACH
Alcorn hires Kilbert to lead women's basketball program
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State has hired a new coach to lead its women’s basketball program. The school named Nathaniel Kilbert, who served as an assistant coach for the Lady Braves from 1991-2001, to the top position on Tuesday. Kilbert replaces Courtney Pruitt, whose contract was not renewed after five seasons. The team finished 13-18 last year with a 9-9 mark in the SWAC.