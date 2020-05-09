FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and dry weather for Mother’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front has drifted south of the local area. Overrunning moisture will allow for a few showers to be possible along the coast today and into the overnight.
Rain amounts will be negligible. Temperatures this afternoon will be a big story ranging between 10-15 degrees below normal. The weekend will feel very unusual for early May in South Louisiana.
Temperatures will stay below normal through Tuesday!
Southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico will return beginning Tuesday. This will cause a steady warming trend to close out the week.
We stay dry through Tuesday, but start introducing daily rain chances beginning Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will range in the scattered category through next weekend as a somewhat summer like weather pattern develops.
Temperatures will trend slightly above normal to end the week heading into the first few days of the following week.
