Driver killed in head-on crash in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Savannah Ringe, 27, died after her vehicle collided head-on with another on Juban Road north of LA Hwy 16 in Denham Springs.
For reasons still under investigation, Ringe crossed the centerline into the opposing lane around 3 p.m. on May 9, troopers said.
She was brought to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.
The other driver was also brought to the hospital to have their injuries treated.
