Top Ladies of Distinction community service group provides goodie bags for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community service group in Baton Rouge hoped to put smiles on a few kids’ faces Friday with a bag of goodies.
The group, called Top Ladies of Distinction, visited Capitol Middle School Friday, May 8 and gave out bags filled with treats and sanitizing supplies to students. The group was able to put the bags together thanks to a few donations. They say they’re hopeful this small gesture will impact the kids in a big way.
“These parents are coming in and dropping off their homework packets and they are getting their blessings in a bag. We’re a community service organization and we love serving our community,” said Katildra McDonald with Top Ladies of Distinction.
The ladies say they’ll be back at it again next Friday, May 15.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.