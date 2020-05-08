Saints cut right guard Larry Warford

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints announced they have cut right guard Larry Warford.
The drafting of Cesar Ruiz made Warford expendable. Ruiz could start at center in 2020, with Erik McCoy moving to Warford’s spot. Or it could be the other way around, Ruiz to right guard and McCoy stays at center.
Warford had one year left on his contract. The Black and Gold will save $7 million against the cap with this move according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Warford played three seasons with the Saints. The seven-year veteran made the Pro Bowl each season he was in New Orleans. He started 15 games last season.
