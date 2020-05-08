Ochsner employees in Baton Rouge will be treated to free concert

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner employees in Baton Rouge are being treated to a special concert to thank them for all their hard work.
Musical director of B Street Benny, Brad Lewis, wanted to find a way to thank Ochsner for taking care of his hospitalized father, so he decided to put on a concert.
Lewis’ father, Harmon “Joe” Lewis, is battling leukemia. Brad wanted to be by his father’s side, but could not because of restricted visitation policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once discharged, Joe could talk of nothing but how compassionate the staff at Ochsner was to him. This inspired Brad to put on a free concert to thank the staff.
B Street Benny will perform for Ocshner staff Monday, May 11 from 12 to 2 p.m. in the parking lot. In accordance with social distancing guidelines, the concert is only open to staff members. However, the band plans to livestream the show on its Facebook page.
Ochsner will also treat its staff to a special lunch in recognition of Hospital Week (May 10 through 16) and Nurses Week (May 6 through 12).
