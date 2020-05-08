MISSING: Woman with medical concerns last seen walking away from home in French Settlement

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing woman who was last seen in French Settlement.
LPSO officials say Sydney Renee Melancon, 29, is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 115 lbs. She has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and light-colored shorts.
Officials say Melancon was last seen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6. She was reportedly walking away from her home on Country Road in French Settlement headed towards Highway 16.
Due to medical concerns, LPSO is asking anyone with information on Melancon’s whereabouts to call 225-686-2241 x1.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.