Meet the candidates vying to be superintendent of EBR schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community feedback on five superintendent candidates for the East Baton Rouge Parish public school system is being collected.
The candidates are Leslie Brown, Adam Smith, Quentina Timoll, Nakia Towns, and Marshall Tuck.
Timoll and Smith both work with the school system in administrative capacities. The other candidates have experience out of state.
School board president Michael Gaudet said the decision is important for everyone, not just parents of students who attend schools managed by the system.
Besides attracting and retaining residents, developing a strong workforce, and clear economic benefits that come from maintaining a productive school system, Gaudet says the new superintendent will have a key role in organizing public spending and future construction plans that could impact traffic, property values, and other factors that directly relate to the quality of life for residents around the parish.
