Livingston Parish Library announces four phase Reopening Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is preparing to reopen its physical locations in a safe and structured manner with the release of its phased Reopening Plan.
The Reopening Plan will consist of four phases, with phase one set to begin on Monday, May 11. Staff members will start returning back to branches.
Although branches will remained closed throughout the first phase, patrons will be allowed to contact branches if they have questions regarding their account or need assistance accessing items in the LPL’s digital library.
The Reopening Plan’s goal is to protect both library patrons and staff, and reduce the chance of exposure to the coronavirus while also providing maximum access to all library resources.
Starting next week patrons will be allowed to return any currently borrowed physical items to LPL branches. LPL extended all due dates for any currently borrowed items to Sunday, May 31. There will be no fines charges on items because of the library’s “fine free” policy announced in December 2019.
Items that are returned to branches will be quarantined for a minimum of three days before being cleaned and returned into circulation.
LPL Reopening Plan
The Reopening Plan will consist of four phases. The timetable for each phase will be determined at a later date.
Phase 1
· Staff begins to return to branches on Monday, May 11 while adhering to best social distancing practices.
· Branches will remain closed to the public, although patrons may contact their local branch with questions regarding their account and assistance accessing items in the LPL Digital Library.
· Patrons can begin placing library items on hold for curbside pickup. Curbside pickup is currently scheduled to begin on Monday, May 18.
· eBooks, movies, magazines, audiobooks, and more will remain available via the digital library. Patrons can access these items using their Livingston Parish Library card.
· Due dates for all physical materials currently borrowed from the library have been extended to Sunday, May 31.
· Phase One Hours of Operation:
· Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (All branches)
LPL Reopening Plan - Phase 2
· Date to be determined, based on state and federal guidelines.
· Library branches reopen to the public. Patrons will be allowed to enter branches while adhering to social distancing guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
· The first hour of operation at each branch will be reserved for vulnerable members of the community.
· Computer lab access at all branches will resume with modifications to ensure social distancing guidelines are properly met. Access to computer labs will be restricted to a one-hour time limit to maximize availability.
· Self-service printing and copying services will resume.
· The Idea Lab at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch will remain closed; however, 3D print services will resume at all locations. Submissions may be submitted online by utilizing the 3D printing reservation form.
· Meeting room and study room access at all branches will be restricted.
· Virtual programs continue on the LPL's social media platforms.
· Phase Two Hours of Operation:
· Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (All branches)
· Saturday
· Albany-Springfield Branch: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
· Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Watson Branch: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
· Main Branch in Livingston: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
· South Branch: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
· Sunday
· Denham Springs-Walker Branch: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
LPL Reopening Plan - Phase 3
· Date to be determined, based on state and federal guidelines.
· Library branches resume normal hours of operation.
· Meeting rooms available for community and civic meetings, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
· Study room access restricted to one individual at a time.
· Fax services resume.
LPL Reopening Plan - Phase 4
· Date to be determined, based on state and federal guidelines.
· Study room reservations will resume without restrictions.
· LPL Outreach services resume.
· Library programming and events resume.
