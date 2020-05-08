La. to receive $10M+ in funding for COVID-19 testing

By Rachael Thomas | May 8, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 3:14 PM

(WAFB) - Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) announced Friday, May 8 that Louisiana will be receiving $10,460,799 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) via the Health Resources and Services Administration to expand COVID-19 testing at 36 health centers across the state.

“It’s critical that we expand testing so that the American economy can reopen safely. This funding will allow health centers to identify, treat, and isolate those with the virus and help slow its spread. The better our testing, the more success we’ll have saving lives and jobs,” said Kennedy.

The funding was provided under the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act and will support COVID-19 testing and related resources, such as personal protective equipment, training for those performing testing, lab services, and expanding walk-up or drive-thru testing centers.

HEALTH CENTER GRANTEE CITY FUNDING AMOUNT
Access Health Louisiana Luling $807,109
Baptist Community Health Services, Inc. New Orleans $163,339
Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, Inc. Baton Rouge $139,714
CASSE Dental Health Institute Mansfield $218,134
Capitol City Family Health Center, Inc. Baton Rouge $319,819
Catahoula Parish Hospital District #2 Sicily Island $219,364
Common Ground Health Clinic New Orleans $118,834
David Raines Community Health Center, Inc. Shreveport $334,714
Excelth, Inc. New Orleans $223,879
HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region 2, Inc. Baton Rouge $229,594
Iberia Comprehensive Com Health Center, Inc. New Iberia $509,599
Innis Community Health Center, Inc. Innis $230,449
Jefferson Community Health Care Centers, Inc. Avondale $231,124
Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority Metairie $201,034
Marillac Community Health Centers New Orleans $841,114
Morehouse Community Medical Centers, Inc. Bastrop $279,409
MQVN Community Development Corp New Orleans $162,904
New Orleans, City of New Orleans $157,069
NO/AIDS Task Force New Orleans $307,339
Odyssey House Louisiana, Inc. New Orleans $125,779
Outpatient Medical Center, Inc. Natchitoches $219,769
Plaquemines Parish Hospital Service District #1 Port Sulphur $104,164
Primary Health Services Center Monroe $390,544
Priority Health Care Marrero $118,519
Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc. Alexandria $331,204
Richland, Parish of Delhi $187,744
RKM Primary Care Clinton $432,004
Southeast Community Health System Greensburg $262,189
Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center, Inc. Opelousas $240,799
St. Gabriel Health Clinic, Inc. St. Gabriel $162,484
St. Thomas Community Health Center, Inc. New Orleans $439,729
Start Corporation Houma $227,149
SWLA Center for Health Services Lake Charles $468,049
Teche Action Board Franklin $483,244
Tensas Community Health Center St. Joseph $147,574
Winn Community Health Center Winnfield $425,314

