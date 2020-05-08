La. Dept. of Education provides resources to school systems to ensure strong start for every student

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has released new resources to help school systems ensure every student gets off to a strong start for the 2020-2021 school year.
The new resources focus on core academics, students with diverse needs, educator workforce, and school operations.
The resources range from diagnostic assessments and mental health supports to services for diverse learners and teacher training. Among the highlights, the resources include:
- Screeners and diagnostic assessments to gauge the learning levels of students in kindergarten through high school, and guidance on how to address unfinished learning
- Social and mental health supports, including mental health screenings upon return to school, to promote the well-being of all students and educators
- Top-rated instructional materials that can be easily adapted during modified school operations, and professional development for teachers on how to use them
- Recommendations on continuous instruction in non-core subjects, including career and technical education coursework, regardless of setting
- Information on how to secure discounted technology, like devices and broadband, to enable high-tech distance education
- Services for high school graduates to ensure a smooth transition into college or career
- Guidance and resources to support the unique needs of the state’s most vulnerable students, including English Learners and students with disabilities
In-depth explanations of all resources are now available on a dedicated “Strong Start 2020” page.
“Louisiana school systems should be commended for having created strong academic plans," said Beth Scioneaux, acting state superintendent. "A strong start to the 2020-2021 academic year must not only retain but build on those academic priorities and ensure they are adapted to meet new demands, including how to open and operate facilities that keep staff, students, and their families safe. The various resources released today, and those to come, aim to successfully steer that process.”
Officials said resources for child care providers and families are now in development and will soon be released. They will be added to the “Strong Start 2020” webpage.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.