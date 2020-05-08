GOHSEP, parish emergency management leaders prepare for 2020 hurricane season

“We’re kind of going to make sure we’re all on the same page,” he said. “On the 14th of May, we’re doing a state level state agency tabletop, if you would, over Zoom and then the next week over about a 7 to 8 day period I’m going to get each and every one of the nine regions on a zoom conference. We’re going to define to them and explain the differences we’re doing this year which is primarily more buses, more shelter space by the square footage, and more and earlier information to the public.”