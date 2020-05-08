GOHSEP, parish emergency management leaders prepare for 2020 hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is less than one month away from the beginning of hurricane season.
It’s an opportune time to start reviewing your hurricane kits and evacuation plans.
The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) wants residents to get a game plan.
If you already have a hurricane kit from last year, look to see whether the food has expired.
It’s also a good idea to test the batteries to make sure it is all in working condition.
Determine your evacuation route and figure out whether you have to modify your emergency shelter plans.
Due to the novel coronavirus, GOHSEP is adapting and planning the states game plan in the event of a hurricane.
Chris Guilbeaux is the Assistant Deputy Director of Emergency Management. He said GOHSEP officials meets with every parish, state agencies and emergency management leaders from every region in Louisiana each year.
They discuss plans for the upcoming hurricane season and this year the plans will include modifications due to COVID-19.
“We’re kind of going to make sure we’re all on the same page,” he said. “On the 14th of May, we’re doing a state level state agency tabletop, if you would, over Zoom and then the next week over about a 7 to 8 day period I’m going to get each and every one of the nine regions on a zoom conference. We’re going to define to them and explain the differences we’re doing this year which is primarily more buses, more shelter space by the square footage, and more and earlier information to the public.”
Guilbeaux encourages families to discuss their game plan for hurricane season before the season begins.
“Families may do something a little different. We believe there may be some instances that more people may want to drive their own vehicle out for a hurricane evacuation this year. Gas is a little cheaper, probably have more opportunities for people to find hotels or seek family or friends in a safe place so those are all assumptions we’re putting into the formula when we do this hurricane planning for 2020,” he explained.
Louisiana residents who live in areas prone to storm surge should prepare their evacuation route and alternate shelter because Guilbeaux said this population would be the most at risk in the event of a hurricane.
“Make sure they’re ready to execute and evacuation shelter themselves or seek help sheltering. Nothing has changed because of this pandemic. We still have to be very concerned about these weather situations that may come up especially storm surge. That’s the most dangerous thing that we could face during hurricane season so we encourage people to continue to get a game plan and follow our advice and our guidance on our websites,” he explained.
For parents looking for guidance on how to start the conversation with children about hurricane or emergency preparedness or to see a checklist for hurricane supplies, CLICK HERE.
