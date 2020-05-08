FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms will impact the area today as a cold front approaches from the north. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with the Storm Prediction Center now placing all of the WAFB viewing area under a Level 2/5 (Slight Risk) of severe weather for today. The greatest concern in any stronger storms is damaging winds, followed by hail, and a low (but non-zero) threat of tornadoes.
Strong storms have already impacted some of our counties in southwest Mississippi this morning, but the greatest threat for metro Baton Rouge and areas to the south will hold off until this afternoon. The window of approximately 3 to 6 p.m. looks most active for the metro area, with storms arriving sooner for those to the north and a little later for those south of Baton Rouge.
There's been no significant change in thinking on rain amounts, with totals likely to average 0.5" to 1.0" and locally higher amounts possible, especially north of Baton Rouge. We are not expecting any major flooding issues.
Even outside of storms, today will be windy, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible. It would be a good idea to pick up any loose items on your lawn until things settle down tonight.
The news is much better for Mother’s Day weekend as drier and cooler conditions prevail. Highs will only reach the low 70°s on Saturday and Mother’s Day looks beautiful, with a morning start in the low 50°s and highs in the upper 70°s under partly cloudy skies.
