FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for severe weather Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not as cool this morning for your Friday out-the-door as it was early Thursday but at least it’s dry.
No activity yet on First Alert Doppler radar.
Under a sun/cloud mix, we’ll stay mainly dry through the noon hour, with a high of 83° by early afternoon.
After that, there is the potential for strong, gusty winds and small hail from mid-afternoon into the evening hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has ALL of SE LA and SW MS under a “slight risk” for severe weather, with at least a 70% to 80% coverage of rain/storms.
The wet weather comes to an end by early Saturday. Expect a partly cloudy and an unseasonably cool day, a high of only 72°.
For Mother’s Day Sunday, dry and mild – a high in the upper 70°s!
