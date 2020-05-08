FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much of Baton Rouge area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of the WAFB area will remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. Friday. While a widespread outbreak of strong to severe storms is not a concern, the Storm Team won’t rule out the potential for a couple of warnings through late Friday afternoon and early evening. The primary threats from these storms will be gusty thunderstorm winds that could cause tree damage and power outages.
Here’s the good news: once the leading edge of storms rolls through your neighborhood Friday afternoon and evening, the local severe weather threat quickly subsides. In addition, just about the entire viewing area will be out of the woods before midnight.
However, the Storm Team will maintain a slight chance of showers (20%) into Saturday, mainly for the coastal parishes and mostly through the morning. For the remainder of the WAFB viewing area, it will be a dry Mother’s Day weekend, and cooler too, with morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s.
Most communities should expect a sun/cloud mix Saturday and it could be a little breezy during the afternoon as well. Sunday (Mother’s Day) could start out with clouds, but those should thin as we head into the afternoon, giving way to partly cloudy skies.
We head back to the 80s next week, with a mostly sunny Monday and partly cloudy Tuesday. By Wednesday, we could see more clouds for the afternoon and even a spotty afternoon shower or two, but most of the area stays dry.
Scattered showers and storms return to the Storm Team forecast Thursday, Friday, and the following weekend. The unsettled pattern will be accompanied by warmer and more humid air, with morning starts in the upper 60s to near 70° and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Those aren’t quite summer temperatures, but they’re getting close!
