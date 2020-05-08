Don’t forget about Mother Nature this Mother’s Day, it’s peak season for Formosan termites

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Of course, Sunday, May 10 is a day to celebrate the motherly figure in your life but Mother’s Day marks another important season ... termite season.
You especially don’t want to deal with termite swarms around your house during the stay-at-home order, according to exterminators.
“Termites aren’t too worried about the quarantine,” said Robert John, regional manager of J&J Exterminating. “This is Mother Nature at work.”
You can’t forget about Mother Nature this Mother’s Day because John explained this is the peak time for Formosan termites.
“This time of year is a major pest problem for a lot of homeowners and a nuisance,” he added.
To get ahead of the headache, you need to keep your eyes out for a few things. One is swarms around your house.
“If [you’re] seeing swarms around the structure, it’s an indication they’re in the area,” John noted.
Formosan termites hide in your wall studs and create large carton nests. They tend to eat structures from the inside out. So, you might not even know you have a pest problem until you see the swarms.
Another thing to look out for is something John calls wood-to-ground contact.
“Whether that’s a fence post touching the house, that’s also touching the ground,” he explained as an example.
This could also include any wood hiding under your house. The next thing to be aware of is any moisture on the property.
“Make sure [you] don’t have any leaky pipes, gutter issues, any roof issues,” John warned.
Together, these create inviting opportunities for termites to enter and damage your home. If you look closely at your sheetrock, you may notice signs that termites have already moved in.
“Minor indentations in the wall and/or cuts,” John pointed out.
He explained these are the kinds of marks termites make in your home.
John asked that you don’t spray flying termites or nests with household cleaning supplies or store-bought bug sprays. If you apply those products on the termites, he said it’s more challenging for exterminators to tackle the problem. The best way to handle an infestation is to call a local, licensed professional.
J&J Exterminating can help you learn more about your termite problems.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.