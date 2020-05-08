Company launches ‘You Are My Sunshine’ challenge to get meals for needy families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new campaign across the state of Louisiana has launched to encourage people to submit videos of themselves singing “You Are My Sunshine” because it will mean meals for those needing them.
In an effort to spread joy and help feed families in need during the coronavirus crisis, Louisiana Fish Fry has launched ‘Let’s Sing, Louisiana’ - a statewide charitable song campaign to receive videos of Louisianans singing the state anthem, “You Are My Sunshine.” For each video received from the Baton Rouge area, Louisiana Fish Fry will donate 100 meals to the community through the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
“Hope creates a ripple effect that impacts us all. Food banks provide hope to our local communities every single day,” said Michael Morse, CEO of Louisiana Fish Fry. “Our country is facing rapidly growing food insecurity issues, which will not go away overnight. We are all looking for ways to give back and help our neighbors at this time. This project gives Louisianans from all walks of life an opportunity to join together, share their musical talents, and unite to support those in need.”
“We are very grateful for the generous support this unique campaign brings to our mission of feeding,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “In Louisiana, there’s nothing stronger than our sense of community, and all who participate in this fun project can do so knowing their voices will contribute directly to providing meals for families in need, especially now.”
You can submit videos by uploading a file on the Louisiana Fish Fry website or by using #LetsSingLouisiana on social media through Monday, May 18. Louisiana Fish Fry plans to create a collaborative video to showcase Louisianans singing together in support of this cause.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.