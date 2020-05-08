Cabela’s donates 10,000 masks to OLOL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cabela’s in Gonzales donated 10,000 masks to Our Lady of the Lake on Friday, May 8.
Officials said it takes about 1,000 masks per day to supply the staff at Our Lady of the Lake.
The delivery was part of a project by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris to donate one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis across the US.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.