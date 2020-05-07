UPDATE: Authorities identify escapees sought in Louisiana manhunt

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Law enforcement reports a manhunt taking place in Union Parish.
According to the Union Parish Sheriff's Office, the manhunt is in the area of Linville Fire Tower Road. It started after three work-release inmates walked off from their assigned Transitional Work Program in Ouachita Parish at approximately 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office released the names and details of the three suspects sought:
- Nicholas Millien, age 23, described as a white male, 5’-7” tall and weighing 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
- Alex Tipton, age 26, described as a white male, 5’-6” tall and weighing 145 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
- James Aaron Stephenson, age 35, described as a white male, 5’-8” tall and weighing 160 lbs., with black hair and green eyes.
According to UPSO media liaison Johnny Gunter, Sheriff Dusty Gates said UPSO received word about 11 a.m. that the trio was at a trailer park off La. Hwy. 825 (Ward Chapel Road) and driving a white SUV vehicle. He said a deputy spotted the vehicle on that highway and gave chase at a high rate of speed.
The sheriff said when the vehicle reached Linville-Fire Tower Road, it slowed down and two people got out a ran into a wooded area. The chase of the vehicle continued at speeds described by the sheriff at 100 mph down several parish roads until it hit a dead end at Harold Ward Road. Gates said the car crashed at the dead end into a cutover area and burned. The North Union Fire District was called out to extinguish the flames. Gates said two more people ran from the wreck and disappeared into the wooded area.
Gates said one of the two people who ran from the vehicle at Linville-Fire Tower Road was apprehended. He identified her as Jamie Smith Owen, 32. She has been booked into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville for being an accessory after the fact. No bond has been set.
In an advisory, authorities reported a heavy police presence in the area with UPSO, Louisiana State Police, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, Marion and Bernice Police Departments, along with David Wade Correctional Center tracking team.
Authorities advised residents to secure all doors and vehicles and to report anything suspicious immediately.
