Thousands of chests sold between 2005 and 2018 pose tip over, entrap kids

Prepac says parents should not allow children near some of its 4-drawer chests sold in black, oak, and white.
The chests, if not anchored to the wall correctly, can tip over and entrap children.
That can lead to serious injury or death.
About 21,000 of the chests were sold online at Overstock.com, Target.com, Amazon.com, and other online retailers between April of 2005 and September of 2018.
Prepac is offering to provide a free repair kit to families. The coronavirus pandemic may delay the arrival of that kit, however.
Parents are advised to continue storing the chests in areas kids cannot access.
Contact Prepac by calling 877-773-7221.
