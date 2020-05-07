Shooting on Glen Oaks Drive leaves one with life-threatening injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 39-year-old man was shot around 7:20 p.m. on May 6 in the 4300 block of Glen Oaks Drive.
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. His injuries were reportedly life-threatening.
Detectives later arrested Christopher Williams, 35. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, among others.
