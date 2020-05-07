Saints open season at home against the Bucs; host Vikings on Christmas Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A source tells FOX 8 Sports the Saints will host the Bucs in the season opener. The game will be on FOX 8, September 13th at 3:25 p.m.
The source also confirmed some other matchups. On Christmas Day, the Black and Gold will host the Vikings on FOX 8. Christmas falls on a Friday this year.
One of the marquee games for the Saints in 2020 includes a home contest with San Francisco 49′ers. Last season, the Niners won a shootout in the Dome, 48-46. This season, they’ll play on November 15th on FOX 8.
According to FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan, the Saints will visit the Raiders in Week 2, September 21st on Monday Night Football.
