LHSAA to Allow Extra Practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Because the on-going Coronavirus Pandemic shut down all public schools and canceled all spring football seasons, the LHSAA has ruled that all of its member schools will be allowed to open football practice early.
The LHSAA’s decision was based on one of its bylaws, which allows teams that did not have a spring practice period, to start on the fifth week of the NFHS calendar, which is the first week of August.
The athletic association noted that much of its timeline for returning to practice if generally out of its hands, because of government mandates.
Also addressed by the athletic association today, an extra year of eligibility for its student-athletes. It’s something the NCAA has granted college athletes that lost their spring season.
The LHSAA, however, said it would not allow for an extra year of eligibility.
