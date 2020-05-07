FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more blue sky day before rain returns

By Diane Deaton | May 7, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 8:20 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a pleasantly cool spring morning throughout SE LA and SW MS. Temperatures starting out in the mid-to-upper 50°s, noticeably cooler than early yesterday.

We’re on the way to enjoying more sunshine today – light southeasterly winds, a high this afternoon of 80°.

Overnight, mostly clear, a low of 60°.

Friday, expect a sun/cloud mix – scattered showers and storms beginning in the late afternoon, a “marginal to slight risk” for severe weather, highs in the mid 80°s.

First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)
First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)

