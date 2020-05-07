FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives Fri. night into Sat.; Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather

Since the frontal system is expected to move through at a steady pace, rain totals for most neighborhood should be manageable. The NWS Weather Prediction Center is currently proposing a range of 0.7” to 1.2” for most locations along and north of the I-10/12 corridor, while running 0.2″ to 0.7″ for most areas south of the east-west interstate corridor. Of course, isolated larger totals can be expected across the area.