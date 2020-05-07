FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives Fri. night into Sat.; Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday was another lovely spring day around the area and we can expect skies to remain mainly clear skies through the evening and overnight.
Friday morning opens with fair to partly cloudy skies and daybreak temperatures in the low 60s for metro Baton Rouge. The main weather focus deals with the cold front arriving during the latter half of Friday.
Showers and storms ahead of that front could include a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the northern half of the WAFB area under a Slight Risk (2/5 on the SPC’s risk scale) for severe weather with a Marginal Risk (1/5) for the southern half of the viewing area. The primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail. In addition, the threat of tornadoes is very low but not zero.
While the Marginal and Slight categories are low-end threats, be prepared for potential severe weather warnings in the region. Don’t be surprised to see a Severe T-Storm Watch posted for portions of the viewing area during the day too.
Our current guidance puts the peak threat window for metro Baton Rouge at roughly 4 to 7 p.m. The time frame for severe threats will be earlier for locations north and west Baton Rouge and later for locations to the south and east of the capital area.
Since the frontal system is expected to move through at a steady pace, rain totals for most neighborhood should be manageable. The NWS Weather Prediction Center is currently proposing a range of 0.7” to 1.2” for most locations along and north of the I-10/12 corridor, while running 0.2″ to 0.7″ for most areas south of the east-west interstate corridor. Of course, isolated larger totals can be expected across the area.
Friday’s severe weather threat should be over by or before midnight for the WAFB region, although a few lingering showers could extend into early Saturday morning. Whatever limited rains fall early Saturday will be the only rain for the Mother’s Day weekend.
The Storm Team is anticipating a sun/cloud mix Saturday with highs only reaching the low 70s for the Red Stick.
Sunday (Mother’s Day) starts out with some morning clouds, but goes to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The bottom line is it’s not bad at all for the upcoming weekend.
The First Alert extended outlook calls for a mainly dry first half of the work week with rains back in the forecast for the latter half of the week and into the weekend.
